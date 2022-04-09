Oppenheimer Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $13.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2023 earnings at $14.79 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

AAP opened at $225.74 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $181.24 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.52 and a 200-day moving average of $223.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

