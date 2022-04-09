Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CONN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of CONN opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $399.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.45.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conn’s will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after purchasing an additional 710,742 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 399,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 349,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $4,704,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

