OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stake Trimmed by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700,784 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

OPK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 2,843,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,591. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

