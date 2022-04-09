OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). OPKO Health reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,006,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $20,569,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,147 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,492,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 656,465 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

