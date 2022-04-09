ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STKS. Wedbush began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 108,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.47. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

