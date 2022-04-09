ON (NYSE:ONON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Get ON alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $22.68 on Friday. ON has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ON will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ON by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after buying an additional 2,788,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,520,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.