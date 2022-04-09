Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $17.27

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $16.85. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,054 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 54,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 49,473 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.5% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 71,468 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

