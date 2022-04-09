OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. OGE Energy has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.68.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

