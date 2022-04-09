Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 4.71 and last traded at 4.71. 860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,014,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTLY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 14.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

