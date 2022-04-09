Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Given New $208.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $148.31 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $46,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,979,000 after acquiring an additional 252,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 139,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.