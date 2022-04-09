Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

