NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $211.00 at Truist Financial

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $211.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $167.50 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $165.26 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,361,000 after buying an additional 266,336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $16,679,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

