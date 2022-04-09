Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Trading Down 1.4%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. 141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.67% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

