Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.27

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 6997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,019,000 after buying an additional 80,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 123,312 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 868,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

