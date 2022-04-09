Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.27

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 6997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
