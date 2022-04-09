Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 394.21%.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 359,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 183,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

