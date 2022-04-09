Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $14.82 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $664.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

