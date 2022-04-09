NU (NYSE:NU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NU. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a positive rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a positive rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.27.

NU opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. NU has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $5,916,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $682,018,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $51,453,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $44,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for NU (NYSE:NU)

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.