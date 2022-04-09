NU (NYSE:NU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NU. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a positive rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a positive rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.27.
NU opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. NU has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92.
NU Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.
