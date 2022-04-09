Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,795. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

