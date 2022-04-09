NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,021 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,879,000 after buying an additional 973,843 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,955,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 72,210 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLOK stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.64. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

