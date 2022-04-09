Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.98 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $110.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

NTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.