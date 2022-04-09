Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT Raised to 100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 93.00 to 100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

About Norsk Hydro ASA (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

