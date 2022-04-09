NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.75 ($44.78).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOEJ shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

ETR:NOEJ traded down €0.30 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €24.20 ($26.59). The company had a trading volume of 66,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.22. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €25.78 ($28.33) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($54.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.