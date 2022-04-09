Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Susquehanna from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock’s previous close.

NSC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

