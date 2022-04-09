Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $18.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $143.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.95 million to $144.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $185.22 million to $191.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $549.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -5.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 72,764 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

