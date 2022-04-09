Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $297.06

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 297.06 ($3.90) and traded as low as GBX 239.42 ($3.14). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.21), with a volume of 135,402 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 296.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The company has a market cap of £196.15 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66.
Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)
