Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,812 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.