Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $71.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

