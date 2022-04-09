Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after acquiring an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 772,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

