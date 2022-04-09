Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $183.19 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

