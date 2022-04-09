Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Incyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 3.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Incyte by 54.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY opened at $83.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

