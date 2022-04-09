Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $2,933,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $14,678,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

OKE opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.