Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,304 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

NYSE TWTR opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.