Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after buying an additional 375,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $76,673,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $259.91 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.09 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.81 and a 200-day moving average of $320.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.