Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $34.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

