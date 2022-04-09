Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,324 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,362 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,972,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,211,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.46%.

About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.