NFTX Hashmasks Index One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,902.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $245,513.68 and approximately $1,902.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for $1,342.69 or 0.03162762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 183 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

