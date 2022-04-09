NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will announce $569.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $549.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.80 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $228.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 149.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

NEX stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.42. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

