NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Position Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 181,572 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,815 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 155,092 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,188.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,594 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,766 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $63.59 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

