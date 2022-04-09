NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.80

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and traded as low as $38.07. NEXT shares last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $1.0322 dividend. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

About NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

