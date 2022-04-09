NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.80

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and traded as low as $38.07. NEXT shares last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.
About NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXT (NXGPY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.