Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NEM opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

