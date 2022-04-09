New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. Declining print readership have gripped the U.S. newspaper publishing industry for long. We note that print subscription revenues fell 2.1% during the final quarter of 2021 on account of lower single-copy revenues and fall in domestic home delivery revenues. Again, costs were higher in the quarter, thanks to elevated media expenses, product development costs, and general and administrative expenses. Nonetheless, the company’s greater emphasis on subscription revenues and enhancing digital reach through strategic endeavors and buyouts bode well. It has been boosting its cost efficiencies, and fast adapting to the changing face of the multiplatform media universe, including mobile, social media networks and reader application products.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in New York Times by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in New York Times by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

