New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

NYSE:NGD opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.84. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

