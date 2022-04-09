NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NPCE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroPace from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeuroPace from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.44.

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 141.26% and a negative net margin of 79.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 112,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 114,438 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the third quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

