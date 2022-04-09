NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NYSE:NTST opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 90.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 850,667 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

