Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Porch Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Porch Group $192.43 million 2.97 -$106.61 million ($1.26) -4.62

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Porch Group.

Profitability

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A Porch Group -56.68% -40.77% -10.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Porch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Porch Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Porch Group has a consensus price target of $21.23, indicating a potential upside of 264.73%. Given Porch Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Summary

Porch Group beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions (Get Rating)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools. It also provides physicians; administrative services, such as credentialing, program management, and call center management; and integration services, including electronic prescription software, prior authorization software, laboratory and malpractice insurance, large scale provider scheduling, medical translation, and rounding services. In addition, the company offers staffing and recruiting services, and diagnostic and clinical services, as well as amazon cloud services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Floify, HireAHelper, ISN, iRoofing, Palm-Tech, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property related insurance policies through our own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

