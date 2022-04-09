Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating for the company.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.05. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 207.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

