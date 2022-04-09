NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading 6% Higher

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18. 43,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,962,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -124.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.