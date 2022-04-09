National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Gap Up to $62.16

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.16, but opened at $64.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 1,790 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

