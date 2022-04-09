National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.45. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

