National Bank of Canada FI Takes $69,000 Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HESM. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

HESM stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $122,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $145,848,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315 over the last three months.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

